Heavy rainfall lashes Odisha, collapsing bridges, disrupting road connectivity

Odisha: The Weather agency has issued a range warning of very heavy rain in Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, and Keonjhar till Thursday morning
Heavy rainfall battered several districts of Odisha, leading to the collapse of some of the bridges. According to the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, a depression over Odisha weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area (Lopar) over Chhattisgarh and east Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday morning.
The depression is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually weaken further during the next 24 hours.
Torrential rain battered Sambalpur for 24 hours, causing a landslide due to which traffic was disrupted on one side of National Highway 53.
Jamankira recorded 147mm of rainfall, Lakhanpur in Jharsuguda recorded 136 mm of rain, and Bijepur in Bargarh was 115 mm.
Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena said rain mainly occurred in southern and western Odisha.
Rain lashed Cuttack, Kalahandi, Deogarh, and Nabarangpur districts also, the weather forecasting agency added.
Water levels in the Banshadhara and Nagavali rivers are rising, but it is under control, the Bhubaneshwar MeT added.
In Nuapada, a bridge between Sarabanga and Amanara over the swollen Jonk river caved in, while a portion of a bridge over a canal in Balasore has also collapsed.
Water Resources Minister Tukuni Sahu said many rivers, such as the Mahanadi, were flowing below the danger level.
The Odisha's Meteorological Centre added that Lopar may form over the northern Bay of Bengal around Saturday. The system can become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours and move west-northwestwards.
The Weather agency has issued a range warning of very heavy rain in Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, and Keonjhar till Thursday morning. Besides, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Balasore are likely to witness heavy rainfall.
Fisherfolk has been advised not to venture off the coast till Thursday as squally weather with a wind speed of 45-55 kmph is expected over the northwest and the central Bay of Bengal.
Separately, Maharashtra also witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday, prompting two universities to suspend or cancel exams. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in Gujarat, central Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh on Thursday. Maharashtra's capital Mumbai witnessed moderate rains along with strong winds since Tuesday and more showers are predicted over the next 24 hours.
Due to a flood-like situation in the Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara districts of western Maharashtra, the examinations of the Kolhapur University scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday have been suspended. The new timetable will be announced later, the Kolhapur district administration said in a statement.
Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed moderate rains on the last day. The local trains and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were operating normally on Wednesday. After a heavy overnight downpour on Tuesday, the rain intensity reduced in Mumbai. The city recorded 26.87 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours till 8 am on Wednesday.
Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed moderate rains on the last day. The local trains and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were operating normally on Wednesday. After a heavy overnight downpour on Tuesday, the rain intensity reduced in Mumbai. The city recorded 26.87 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours till 8 am on Wednesday.