Delhi rain: Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi on Sunday, leading to disruption of traffic in some places. The IMD has said that the city will witness generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers and heavy rain at isolated places. News agency ANI reported that vehicular movement was affected near All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) area in South Delhi.

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of Delhi; visuals from Mandi House



Delhi to witness "Generally Cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers. Heavy rain at isolated places", as per India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/Evxpahgfh0 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

In its weather update released today, the IMD said: "Moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places also very likely over Delhi and Chandigarh on 18th & 19th July, 2021."

Rainfall activity is very likely to increase with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and adjoining northwest India (Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh) from 18th July to 21st July.

Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Uttarakhand on 18th and 19th July and over northwest Uttar Pradesh on 19th July, the IMD said on Sunday.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely to continue over west coast and adjoining inland areas during next 5-6 days.

Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan, Goa and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during 18th-19th; over Gujarat region on 18th July.

The IMD also predicted moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat region, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat region and East Rajasthan during next 24 hours. They may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoor.

