Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Delhi today, IMD issues yellow alert | Watch video

Delhi experienced heavy rainfall causing traffic jams and waterlogging. IMD predicts rain in several states, issuing orange alerts for Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and northeastern states.

Livemint
Published11 Aug 2024, 10:23 AM IST
Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi on Sunday morning as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate showers with a cloudy sky for the national capital.

According to the weather office, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain at 32°C and 26°C respectively. It has also issued a yellow alert for the city.

On Saturday, the heavy rain caused major disruptions to traffic, resulting in waterlogging across several parts of the city.

Some media reports stated that the Public Works Department (PWD) received 20 waterlogging complaints throughout the day, while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) received five similar complaints along with reports of fallen trees.

The rainfall, which mainly impacted the eastern, southern, and western areas of Delhi, caused significant traffic jams, especially on Rohtak Road and the highway linking Delhi to Haryana.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a notice on X, advising commuters to steer clear of the Mundka area due to waterlogging and potholes. Traffic on Ring Road was also disrupted, with waterlogging near Khyber Pass leading to delays on the carriageway from IP College towards Mall Road.

IMD sounds orange alert for THESE states

The Met department issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya and Kerala. This implies heavy rainfall is likely in these states on Sunday.

“We are expecting rainfall all over North and central India, especially heavy rainfall is likely over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh. Up to 20 cm rainfall is likely over these two subdivisions,” said IMD scientist Soma Sen.

“Light\moderate rainfall with isolated heavy in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh until August 16, in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh on August 11 and from 14 to 16, in Punjab on August 11, in Haryana on August 11 and 14,” IMD said.

First Published:11 Aug 2024, 10:23 AM IST
