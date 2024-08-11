Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Delhi today, IMD issues yellow alert | Watch video

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi on Sunday morning as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate showers with a cloudy sky for the national capital.

According to the weather office, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain at 32°C and 26°C respectively. It has also issued a yellow alert for the city.

#WATCH | Delhi: People play and work out amid a downpour in the Rohini Sector 23 area as Rain lashes parts of the national capital. pic.twitter.com/ZOhrsDyhPH — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2024

On Saturday, the heavy rain caused major disruptions to traffic, resulting in waterlogging across several parts of the city.

Some media reports stated that the Public Works Department (PWD) received 20 waterlogging complaints throughout the day, while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) received five similar complaints along with reports of fallen trees.

The rainfall, which mainly impacted the eastern, southern, and western areas of Delhi, caused significant traffic jams, especially on Rohtak Road and the highway linking Delhi to Haryana.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a notice on X, advising commuters to steer clear of the Mundka area due to waterlogging and potholes. Traffic on Ring Road was also disrupted, with waterlogging near Khyber Pass leading to delays on the carriageway from IP College towards Mall Road.

IMD sounds orange alert for THESE states The Met department issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya and Kerala. This implies heavy rainfall is likely in these states on Sunday.

“We are expecting rainfall all over North and central India, especially heavy rainfall is likely over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh. Up to 20 cm rainfall is likely over these two subdivisions,” said IMD scientist Soma Sen.