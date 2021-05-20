Heavy rainfall triggered waterlogging in parts of Delhi as the national capital on Wednesday recorded 60 mm rainfall till 8:30 pm, the highest 24-hour precipitation in May in 35 years, under the impact of cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' and a western disturbance, as per the India Meteorological Department.

The rainfall in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, northern Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Wednesday is a result of interaction between the remnant of cyclonic storm "Tauktae" and a Western Disturbance, the IMD said.

Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in parts of Delhi; visuals from near Supreme Court and Bhairon temple in the National Capital pic.twitter.com/w3QNHgFEdA — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021

The city also recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 16 notches below normal and the lowest in the month of May since 1951, the IMD said. The capital had recorded 60 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period on May 24 in 1976.

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued an orange alert for Delhi, predicting "heavy" to "very heavy" rainfall in parts of the capital with winds gusting up to 60 kilometers per hour. In an impact-based advisory, it predicted waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic disruption and uprooting of small plants.

"Possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places" as a result of interaction between the remnant of cyclonic storm Tauktae and a Western Disturbance, the IMD said.

The rainfall and gusty winds on Wednesday brought the maximum temperature down to 30.8 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest in the month of May in four years, according to IMD data.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

Rainfall activity is very likely to decrease on Thursday. Scattered to fairly widespread rain is predicted in the capital, it said.

Meanwhile, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi predicted light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30-50 km per hour would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi-NCR region.

(With inputs from agencies)

