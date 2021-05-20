Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging in parts of Delhi under 'Tauktae' impact

Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging in parts of Delhi under 'Tauktae' impact

Premium
Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in parts of Delhi
2 min read . 07:59 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued an orange alert for Delhi, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the capital

Heavy rainfall triggered waterlogging in parts of Delhi as the national capital on Wednesday recorded 60 mm rainfall till 8:30 pm, the highest 24-hour precipitation in May in 35 years, under the impact of cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' and a western disturbance, as per the India Meteorological Department.

Heavy rainfall triggered waterlogging in parts of Delhi as the national capital on Wednesday recorded 60 mm rainfall till 8:30 pm, the highest 24-hour precipitation in May in 35 years, under the impact of cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' and a western disturbance, as per the India Meteorological Department.

The rainfall in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, northern Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Wednesday is a result of interaction between the remnant of cyclonic storm "Tauktae" and a Western Disturbance, the IMD said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The rainfall in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, northern Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Wednesday is a result of interaction between the remnant of cyclonic storm "Tauktae" and a Western Disturbance, the IMD said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The city also recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 16 notches below normal and the lowest in the month of May since 1951, the IMD said. The capital had recorded 60 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period on May 24 in 1976.

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued an orange alert for Delhi, predicting "heavy" to "very heavy" rainfall in parts of the capital with winds gusting up to 60 kilometers per hour. In an impact-based advisory, it predicted waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic disruption and uprooting of small plants.

"Possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places" as a result of interaction between the remnant of cyclonic storm Tauktae and a Western Disturbance, the IMD said.

The rainfall and gusty winds on Wednesday brought the maximum temperature down to 30.8 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest in the month of May in four years, according to IMD data.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

American rights leader urges Biden to give 60 million Covid vaccine doses to India

1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Premium

US weighs changes to COVID-19 travel restrictions

2 min read . 08:25 AM IST
Premium

Shelters to staff deployment: Odisha braces for cyclone likely to hit on 26 May

2 min read . 07:54 AM IST
Premium

US has provided over $500 million in COVID relief to India, says White House

1 min read . 07:31 AM IST

Rainfall activity is very likely to decrease on Thursday. Scattered to fairly widespread rain is predicted in the capital, it said.

Meanwhile, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi predicted light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30-50 km per hour would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi-NCR region.

(With inputs from agencies)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!