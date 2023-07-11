Heavy rainfall likely in Rajasthan tomorrow

Several parts of Rajasthan received heavy to very heavy rainfall which also caused one rain-related fatality in the Pratapgarh district, said officials on Tuesday, adding that Shivganj in Sirohi recorded the highest 13-centimetre downpour in the last 24 hours.

The officials said that light to moderate rainfall occurred at most places in the eastern part of the state and at isolated places in the western part during the same period, according to PTI reports.

In Sirohi, Abu Road recorded 11 cm downpour, Pratapgarh and Dholpur 9 cm each, Sangod (Kota), Paota and Chomu (both in Jaipur) and Sumerpur (Pali) recorded 8 cm each while the rainfall in many other areas was below 8 cm, the MeT department said.

The weather office has predicted heavy rainfall in Baran, Bharatpur, Bundi, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Karauli, Kota, and Sawai Madhopur districts on Wednesday. In Pratapgarh, a 35-year-old man drowned in the Karmvachhni River on Monday night.

SDRF Commandant Rajkumar Gupta said that a team of the SDRF recovered his body on Tuesday morning from a spot nearly 200 meters away from where he drowned, PTI reported.

In Himachal Pradesh, rainfall has wreaked havoc triggering landslides, causing power disruption, blocking roads, and damaging bridges.

Heavy rain claimed 30 lives in the state of which 11 were reported from Shimla. The hilly state has also seen loss to infrastructure with an initial estimated between ₹3000 crore to ₹4000 crore.

Tourists too are stranded in parts of the hill state and as per reports, over 500 tourists are stranded in Chandertal, Pagal Nallah, other places in Lahaul and Spiti.

According to officials, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also rescued 515 labourers stranded in a waterlogged slum in Una district.

Kullu has been among the worst affected districts in Himachal Pradesh with visuals showing a truck flowing in the waters of the furiously flowing Beas river in the district.

(With PTI inputs)