Heavy rainfall likely in Rajasthan tomorrow

Heavy rainfall likely in Rajasthan tomorrow1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 02:04 PM IST
Several parts of Rajasthan received heavy rainfall, resulting in one rain-related fatality. The highest downpour of 13 cm was recorded in Shivganj, Sirohi. In Himachal Pradesh, heavy rain has caused landslides, power disruption, and damage to infrastructure.
Several parts of Rajasthan received heavy to very heavy rainfall which also caused one rain-related fatality in the Pratapgarh district, said officials on Tuesday, adding that Shivganj in Sirohi recorded the highest 13-centimetre downpour in the last 24 hours.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×