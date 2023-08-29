Heavy rainfall likely in South, Northeast India till Saturday

Heavy rainfall likely in South, Northeast India till Saturday3 min read 29 Aug 2023, 11:31 PM IST
Heavy isolated rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday; in Assam and Meghalaya from Thursday to Saturday and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for the next five days.
New Delhi: As the monsoon trough continues to run along the foothills of the Himalayas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Northeast India and the extreme Southern Peninsular region. However, this may not make a significant improvement as far as rainfall distribution is concerned, meteorologists said.