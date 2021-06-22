Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Heavy rainfall likely in these Odisha districts today

Heavy rainfall likely in these Odisha districts today

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in Odisha on Monday
1 min read . 07:46 AM IST PTI

  • Light to moderate rain or thundershower may occur at several places across the state on Tuesday, the Bhubaneswar Met Centre said
  • It also forecast heavy rainfall in the districts of Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in Odisha on Monday, with the Met department forecasting heavy downpour in some districts over the next 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar recorded 30.2 mm of rain during the 24 hours till 8.30 am, while Cuttack received 13.4 mm of precipitation till Monday evening, the weather office said.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower may occur at several places across the state on Tuesday, the Bhubaneswar Met Centre said.

It also forecast heavy rainfall in the districts of Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh.

The highest maximum temperature of 36.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district, while the lowest minimum of 18 degrees was in Phulbani, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

