The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and north Konkan during next 5 days. It said a fresh spell of heavy rainfall likely over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal from 26th September.

In its latest updates released today, the weather department said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are very likely over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan & Goa and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during next 5 days.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Gujarat on 25th and 26th; Saurashtra and Kutch on 26th and 27th and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 26th September.

Due to likely formation of low pressure area over Northeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal around 24th evening and its west-northwestwards movement, a fresh spell of heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal from 26th September, the IMD said.

Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana are predicted to witness scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls on Thursday (23rd September). Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Punjab on today, the 23rd September, the IMD said.

According to the latest weather updates, rainfall activity is likely to increase over Kerala and Mahe with fairly widespread rainfall and isolated heavy falls from 25th September.

Due to very heavy rainfall over Punjab on Thursday and over Gujarat Region on 23rd and 25th September, the IMD has suggested people to check for traffic congestion on route before leaving, follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard, avoid going to areas that face the water logging problems often, and avoid staying in vulnerable structure.

