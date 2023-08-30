Heavy rainfall likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh from Saturday: IMD1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 07:02 PM IST
The monsoon trough, running along the Himalayan foothills at mean sea level, is set to amplify rainfall patterns from Saturday
NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a fresh spell of heavy rain over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, north Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana starting Saturday, due to the persistence of the monsoon trough at lower tropospheric levels from south interior Karnataka to the Comorin area.