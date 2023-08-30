comScore
NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a fresh spell of heavy rain over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, north Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana starting Saturday, due to the persistence of the monsoon trough at lower tropospheric levels from south interior Karnataka to the Comorin area.

The monsoon trough, running along the Himalayan foothills at mean sea level, is set to amplify rainfall patterns from Saturday. Expect light to moderate showers with occasional thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied by isolated heavy downpours over Andaman and Nicobar Islands until Sunday, Gangetic West Bengal on Sunday, and Odisha throughout the weekend, IMD said.

Regions such as Assam and Meghalaya are also set to experience isolated heavy rainfall over the weekend, while states like Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura can anticipate similar weather patterns for the next five days. Meanwhile, south Chhattisgarh is likely to see moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning over the weekend.

In terms of South India, scattered rain showers are predicted for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until Friday. Kerala is expected to get showers tonight and on Thursday. The weekend will also bring rain to north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. However, a spell of hot and humid weather is anticipated over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema for the coming two days.

Subdued rainfall is expected for the remaining parts of India over the next five days.

From 1 June to 30 August, rainfall in east and northeast India was 16% below the long-term average. Both Central India and the South Peninsula received less than average precipitation, while Northwest India exceeded norms with 4% above average rainfall. Overall, national precipitation as of 30 August stood at 9% below the long period average, amounting to 628.7 mm.

 

Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 07:02 PM IST
