Heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh is set to continue for the next couple of days, with the IMD sounding a red alert for several areas on Sunday. The update comes at a time when inclement weather has resulted in several landslide incidents, blocking roads and highways, high octane rescue efforts and more. The weather department also issued an orange alert for rain in three other states including Uttarakhand.

“OrangeAlert: HimachalPradesh and Uttarakhand likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) during July 16 and July 17," the Met department tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

“Moderate to high risk of flash food over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaour, Shimla and Kullu districts till July 17," IMD Shimla added.

Heavy rainfall in north India has led to several landslides that have in turn blocked roads and left many stranded. Thousands have been rescued by NDRF teams and other disaster management personnel over the past few days as floodwaters entered low-lying areas.

“There is a possibility of more rainfall in Uttarakhand on July 16 and 17. For today, a red alert has been issued in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Haridwar districts and an orange alert has been issued for the remaining districts. There will be a slight reduction in rainfall on July 18," IMD Dehradun director Vikram Singh told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)