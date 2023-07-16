comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh in next two days, IMD says ‘high risk of flash floods’ in…
Back

Heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh in next two days, IMD says ‘high risk of flash floods’ in…

 1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 05:48 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is expected to continue for the next couple of days, with orange alerts issued by the IMD. Landslides and flooding have already caused disruptions and rescue efforts are underway.

Beas river overflows after its water level increased, prompting IMD to issue an orange alert several parts of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)Premium
Beas river overflows after its water level increased, prompting IMD to issue an orange alert several parts of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

Heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh is set to continue for the next couple of days, with the IMD sounding a red alert for several areas on Sunday. The update comes at a time when inclement weather has resulted in several landslide incidents, blocking roads and highways, high octane rescue efforts and more. The weather department also issued an orange alert for rain in three other states including Uttarakhand.

“OrangeAlert: HimachalPradesh and Uttarakhand likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) during July 16 and July 17," the Met department tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

“Moderate to high risk of flash food over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaour, Shimla and Kullu districts till July 17," IMD Shimla added.

ALSO READ: Delhi flood: CM Kejriwal inspects rain-affected areas, assures relief

Heavy rainfall in north India has led to several landslides that have in turn blocked roads and left many stranded. Thousands have been rescued by NDRF teams and other disaster management personnel over the past few days as floodwaters entered low-lying areas.

“There is a possibility of more rainfall in Uttarakhand on July 16 and 17. For today, a red alert has been issued in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Haridwar districts and an orange alert has been issued for the remaining districts. There will be a slight reduction in rainfall on July 18," IMD Dehradun director Vikram Singh told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 16 Jul 2023, 05:48 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout