Heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh in next two days, IMD says ‘high risk of flash floods’ in…1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 05:48 PM IST
Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is expected to continue for the next couple of days, with orange alerts issued by the IMD. Landslides and flooding have already caused disruptions and rescue efforts are underway.
Heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh is set to continue for the next couple of days, with the IMD sounding a red alert for several areas on Sunday. The update comes at a time when inclement weather has resulted in several landslide incidents, blocking roads and highways, high octane rescue efforts and more. The weather department also issued an orange alert for rain in three other states including Uttarakhand.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×