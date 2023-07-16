Heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh is set to continue for the next couple of days, with the IMD sounding a red alert for several areas on Sunday. The update comes at a time when inclement weather has resulted in several landslide incidents, blocking roads and highways, high octane rescue efforts and more. The weather department also issued an orange alert for rain in three other states including Uttarakhand.

