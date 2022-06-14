Conditions are favorable for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of north Arabian sea, some more parts of Gujarat state, some parts of south Madhya Pradesh, entire Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, some parts Vidarbha and Telangana, some more parts of Andhra Pradesh, West central and northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, entire Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some more parts of Bihar during subsequent 2-3 days

