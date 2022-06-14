Heavy rainfall predicted by IMD in these states till 18 June. Full forecast here3 min read . 02:54 PM IST
IMD weather update: Heat wave conditions is very likely to prevail over southeast Uttar Pradesh, southwest Bihar and Jharkhand on 14 June
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecasted that scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning might occur over Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains (Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Rajasthan) on 14 and 15 June.
National capital Delhi is very likely to receive rain from 14-18 June owing to Western Disturbances.
The weather department also stated that heat wave conditions is very likely over southeast Uttar Pradesh, southwest Bihar and Jharkhand on 14 June.
See IMD update on Twitter here
Advancement of South west monsoon
Conditions are favorable for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of north Arabian sea, some more parts of Gujarat state, some parts of south Madhya Pradesh, entire Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, some parts Vidarbha and Telangana, some more parts of Andhra Pradesh, West central and northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, entire Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some more parts of Bihar during subsequent 2-3 days
Rainfall predictions
-Rainfall activity likely to increase over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds during next 5 days.
-Scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains (Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Rajasthan) on 14 and 15 June
-The phenomenon will further become widespread rainfall over Western Himalayan region and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and East Uttar Pradesh during 16-18 June
-Heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during 16-18 June, over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 16 and 17 June, and over north Punjab on 16 June
-Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep during the next 5 days
-Widespread rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days
-Heavy rainfall predicted over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 15 and 18 June, over Telangana on 14 and 15 June, over Rayalaseema on 14 and 18 June and over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on 17 and 18 June
-Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will receive heavy rainfall on 15, 17 and 18 June and Kerala and Mahe will have similar conditions from 15-18 June
-Widespread thundershowers very likely over northeast India and adjoining Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days.
-Very heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days and heavy rainfall over Nagaland & Manipur during 15-18 June
-Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 15 and 16 June and over Assam and Meghalaya during next 5 days
-Rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over West Madhya Pradesh and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during next 5 days.
-Heavy rainfall likely over East Madhya Pradesh on 15 and 16 June and over Chhattisgarh during 15-17 June
