The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rain alert for 17 districts of Madhya Pradesh. It has issued orange and yellow alerts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain - measuring between 64.5 and 204 mm) has been issued for five districts – Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Guna and Ashok Nagar.

The yellow alert (warning of heavy rainfall - ranging from 64.5 to 115.5 mm) has been issued for 12 districts - Sehore, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Shivpuri, Datia, Sheopur, Seoni, Sagar, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

The weather department has forecast rain or thundershowers at most places in districts falling under nine divisions, including state capital Bhopal and Jabalpur.

PK Saha, senior meteorologist at the IMD's Bhopal office, said these forecasts are valid till Saturday morning. He said a lower pressure area was lying over central parts of north Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood.

Madhya Pradesh has been battered by very heavy rainfall in the past few weeks.

In the last 24 hours, almost entire state received interment rainfall. Guna district in the Gwalior division received 156 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm on Friday.

So far, 12 people have died and seven injured in various rain-related incidents in flood-ravaged Gwalior and Chambal divisions of the state. These divisions were being pounded by heavy rains since Sunday, but downpour has now abated.

