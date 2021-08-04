Heavy rainfall predicted in many states till 8th Aug. IMD's latest forecast here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD weather alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted reduction in the rainfall activity over Central and adjoining plains of northwest India (West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan) from today, the 4th August. It also said that reduced rainfall activity over Maharashtra and Gujarat was likely to continue during next 3-4 days. However, the department expects increase in rainfall activity over northeast India from 7th August.

In a series of tweets, the weather office said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall was very likely over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during next five days. But on Wednesday and Thursday, these regions are likely to witness isolated heavy to very heavy falls.

The IMD said current spell of scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity was very likely to continue over rest parts of North India with isolated heavy falls very likely over Uttarakhand on 4th and 5th Aug.

According to the latest updates, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal on 4th and 5th Aug.

Northeastern states are predicted to see enhanced rainfall activity from 7th Aug onward with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over these areas on 7th and 8th Aug.

Incessant rain causes flooding in parts of Rajasthan

Rajasthan has been witnessing heavy rainfall for last few days. Incessant rainfall in the state has caused flooding in many region and cut off road connectivity to over hundreds of villages.

He said rescue and relief works were being conducted by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and that if required, the help of Indian Army will be taken.

In Dholpur, the Chambal river was flowing above the danger mark. In Bharatpur, heavy rains led to flooding in some areas. The chief minister said the administration in Dholpur and Bharatpur districts has been put on alert.

Many areas in eastern parts of the state have received heavy rains in the last few days. Road connectivity to more than 100 villages in the region was cut off. In Baran and nearby areas, extremely heavy rains have occurred.

SDRF commandant Pankaj Chaudhary said their teams have been deployed in flooded areas in districts such as Baran, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur and Karauli.

Several areas in Baran, Sawai Madhopur, Kota and Bundi received extremely heavy rains and several other areas received heavy to very heavy rains till Wednesday morning.

