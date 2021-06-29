The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall in some north-eastern states, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next few days till 5 July. Speaking to news agency ANI, IMD's senior scientist RK Jenamani said: "Due to the weak monsoon, we will get a large amount of rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh till July 5."

Jenamani also said that there was a chance of flooding in these regions so the department had given a red alert.

For Delhi, the senior scientist said that for at least the next five days there was no chance of monsoon in the national capital. "We are monitoring the situation. The discomfort because of moisture and humidity will decrease because of the westerly winds," he added.

READ | Monsoon reaches west Rajasthan two weeks early; eludes Delhi

On Monday, the department had predicted rainfall in several states till 2nd July.

IMD alert issued on Monday

29 June: Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls over Assam and Meghalaya; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh and heavy rainfall over Bihar, West Bengal and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

30 June: Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Assam and Meghalaya. Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Telangana are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

01 July: Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

02 July: Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam, Meghalaya and heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.