The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Telangana predicting heavy rains until Saturday. Also, an orange alert has been issued for Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, torrential rains battered the state in the past 24 hours, prompting the state government to initiate relief measures

According to official sources, Narsapur (G) and two other locations in Nirmal district received extremely heavy rainfall (above 227. 5 mm), while heavy rainfall occurred in many other places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Adilabad districts from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the officials and public representatives to take precautionary measures on a war-footing as water level was rising in Godavari river catchment areas due to heavy showers in the upper reaches of Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP), an official release said.

He further urged people living in concerned areas not to venture out of their homes and be cautious as lakes and rivulets were overflowing.

The CM also directed the ministers and MLAs to camp in their districts as floodwater is coming in from upper riparian states following heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a teleconference with the Collectors and SPs of 16 rain- affected districts and took stock of the prevailing situation. He gave instructions to undertake immediate relief and rescue measures on a war-footing to prevent any loss of life and damage to property.

(With inputs from agencies)





