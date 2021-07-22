Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Heavy rainfall predicted in Telangana, IMD issues red alert for state, orange alert for Hyderabad. Check details

Heavy rainfall predicted in Telangana, IMD issues red alert for state, orange alert for Hyderabad. Check details

Premium
Motorists drive through a waterlogged road amidst heavy rains in Mumbai as Cyclone Tauktae, packing ferocious winds and threatening a destructive storm, surge bore down on India.
1 min read . 07:55 PM IST Livemint

  • Torrential rains battered the state in the past 24 hours, prompting the state government to initiate relief measures

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Telangana predicting heavy rains until Saturday. Also, an orange alert has been issued for Hyderabad.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Telangana predicting heavy rains until Saturday. Also, an orange alert has been issued for Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, torrential rains battered the state in the past 24 hours, prompting the state government to initiate relief measures

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Meanwhile, torrential rains battered the state in the past 24 hours, prompting the state government to initiate relief measures

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

According to official sources, Narsapur (G) and two other locations in Nirmal district received extremely heavy rainfall (above 227. 5 mm), while heavy rainfall occurred in many other places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Adilabad districts from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning.

According to official sources, Narsapur (G) and two other locations in Nirmal district received extremely heavy rainfall (above 227. 5 mm), while heavy rainfall occurred in many other places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Adilabad districts from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the officials and public representatives to take precautionary measures on a war-footing as water level was rising in Godavari river catchment areas due to heavy showers in the upper reaches of Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP), an official release said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the officials and public representatives to take precautionary measures on a war-footing as water level was rising in Godavari river catchment areas due to heavy showers in the upper reaches of Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP), an official release said.

He further urged people living in concerned areas not to venture out of their homes and be cautious as lakes and rivulets were overflowing.

He further urged people living in concerned areas not to venture out of their homes and be cautious as lakes and rivulets were overflowing.

The CM also directed the ministers and MLAs to camp in their districts as floodwater is coming in from upper riparian states following heavy rains.

The CM also directed the ministers and MLAs to camp in their districts as floodwater is coming in from upper riparian states following heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a teleconference with the Collectors and SPs of 16 rain- affected districts and took stock of the prevailing situation. He gave instructions to undertake immediate relief and rescue measures on a war-footing to prevent any loss of life and damage to property.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a teleconference with the Collectors and SPs of 16 rain- affected districts and took stock of the prevailing situation. He gave instructions to undertake immediate relief and rescue measures on a war-footing to prevent any loss of life and damage to property.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!