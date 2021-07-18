Yellow alert has been issued in 11 districts of Madhya Pradesh , India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. IMD added that Rewa and Damoh are likely to receive heavy rainfall. Another yellow alert for thunderstorm with lightning has been issued in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and five other divisions in the state.

Both these alerts are valid till Monday morning, an official said.

Yellow alert means authorities are advised to be updated on the situation.

The rainfall activity in Madhya Pradesh is expected to go up due to a trough that runs from the central part of the state to south Tamil Nadu, the IMD said. "A north-south trough runs at 0.9 km above mean sea level from central Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu across Vidarbha, Telangana and Rayalaseema," senior meteorologist P K Saha from the IMD's Bhopal office told PTI.

"This is going to increase the rainfall activities in MP," he said.

Narvar area in Shivpuri district of west Madhya Pradesh received the highest rainfall of 142 mm in the 24 hours that ended 8.30 am Sunday. Likewise, Badwara in Katni district of east Madhya Pradesh recorded 35 mm rainfall in the same period, he added.

Since over the last fortnight, people in large parts of Madhya Pradesh, including the state capital of Bhopal, have been witnessing humid and sticky weather with maximum temperature shooting up to 40 degrees Celsius in some districts. "But a good spell of rain is likely to turn the weather pleasant across Madhya Pradesh," Saha said.

Mumbai: 25 people died in rain-related incidents

Meanwhile, 25 people died in rain-related incidents as incessant heavy downpour overnight during a major thunderstorm pummeled Mumbai, causing severe water logging and traffic disruptions in the financial capital on Sunday, officials said.

The Western Railway and Central Railway briefly suspended suburban train services in Mumbai after the heavy rains, and many long distance trains were terminated or regulated at various stations, officials said.

Seventeen people died as a compound wall came crashing down on some houses located on a hillock after a landslide, a fire official said. The retaining wall of the Bharatnagar locality in Mumbai's Mahul area collapsed at 1 am, the official said.

(With inputs from agencies)

