IMD weather forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh weather updates, predicting heavy rainfall in many states including Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Bihar. It said widespread rainfall was very likely over Madhya Pradesh during next 5 days. However, reduction in rainfall in MP is likely to happen from tomorrow (Saturday, 7 August).

"Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 6th August, with reduction thereafter," the weather department said in its latest updates on Friday.

The IMD has predicted widespread heavy rainfall over West Bengal today on 6th; Jharkhand on 10th and Bihar during 8th-10th August.

It also said that widespread to isolated heavy rainfall was very likely over northeastern states till 9th with enhanced rainfall activity from 10th Aug.

Heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya during next 4 days and isolated heavy to very heavy thereafter from 10th July over the region, the weather department said.

Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness scattered to fairly widespread rainfall during next 5 days with isolated heavy rainfall from 8th July.

Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir are predicted to receive isolated to scattered rainfall till 10th August. However, East Rajasthan may see isolated heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday.

Rajasthan has been battered by heavy rain in past few weeks. But now, the state has started seeing less rainfall compared to what it went through in past fortnight.

The IMD has said that reduced rainfall activity is likely to continue over Peninsular India and adjoining east Central India (except Odisha), Maharashtra and Gujarat state during next 4-5 days.

"Expected gradual weakening of Low Pressure Area over Madhya Pradesh by 07 August and gradual shifting of monsoon trough to the foothills of the Himalayas by 10th August," it said.

The department further forecast that subdued rainfall activity over most parts of northwest India, Maharashtra, Gujarat, East central and Peninsular India was likely to continue till 10th July.

"Increase in rainfall activity along the of Uttarakhand from 8th, northern parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and northeastern states from 10th August," the IMD added.

Madhya Pr: Death toll reaches 12; IMD issues alert for 23 districts

For MP, the IMD has issued a fresh heavy rain alert for 23 districts. Twelve people have died and seven injured in various rain-related incidents in flood-ravaged Gwalior and Chambal divisions of Madhya Pradesh, officials told news agency PTI on Thursday.

The officials further informed that the rainfall in Gwalior and Chambal divisions in north MP had now abated, rescue operations had ended and relief operations had begun. The region was being pounded by rains since Sunday. “Twelve rain-related deaths had been reported till yesterday. No death was reported today," divisional commissioner Ashish Saxena told PTI over phone.

Some deaths took place in the incidents of house or wall collapse, and in some cases carelessness cost people their lives. A man drowned while watching a river in flood while some others were swept away while crossing flooded bridges. Three people were rescued on Thursday in Bhind by choppers, while aircraft dropped food packets and other emergency aid material in the worst-hit Sheopur and Datia districts, the commissioner said.

“Seven people have been injured -- four in Guna, two in Shivpuri and one in Morena," state revenue secretary Gyaneshwar B Patil told PTI.

Rescue operations have almost ended. As many as 30,790 people were evacuated to safer places in Gwalior and Chambal divisions and around 6,000 people were staying in 126 relief camps. As many as 287 cattle perished -- 125 in Sheopur, 76 in Shivpuri, 75 in Datia, nine in Guna and two in Morena. 18,304 houses were damaged, including 15,000 in Sheopur, 2,124 in Datia, 672 in Shivpuri, 456 in Guna and 52 in Ashok Nagar, Patil said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.