Heavy rainfall predicted in these six states from today. IMD issues fresh alert

Rescue operations have almost ended. As many as 30,790 people were evacuated to safer places in Gwalior and Chambal divisions and around 6,000 people were staying in 126 relief camps. As many as 287 cattle perished -- 125 in Sheopur, 76 in Shivpuri, 75 in Datia, nine in Guna and two in Morena. 18,304 houses were damaged, including 15,000 in Sheopur, 2,124 in Datia, 672 in Shivpuri, 456 in Guna and 52 in Ashok Nagar, Patil said.