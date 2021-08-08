The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted widespread to heavy rainfall over northeast and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during next 5 days. The department said that under the influence of likely prevailing of stronger southwesterly and southerly winds from Bay of Bengal in the lower levels over these areas, intensity of rainfall was very likely to increase over these areas. "...and it is likely to be isolated heavy to very heavy falls in the region on 11th and 12th August, 2021," the IMD said.

The weather office also predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Uttarakhand, northern parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during next 4-5 days.

Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will continue to witness widespread to heavy rainfall during next days. "Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan during next 2 days with significant reduction in intensity and distribution thereafter," it said.

According to the latest weather alert, subdued rainfall is very likely over Peninsular India, including Maharashtra and Gujarat state (excluding Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu where isolated heavy falls are very likely during next 4-5 days).

On Saturday, the IMD issued orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) in four district, and moderate alert for five districts of Kerala. The orange alert was issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki and yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Kasargod districts.

In a detailed weather update on 7th August, the department said that reduced rainfall activity was likely to continue over Maharashtra and Gujarat state during next 5days. "Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Peninsular India from 10th August with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Kerala and Tamil Nadu on 11th August," it said on Saturday.

The weather office also said that it expected gradual weakening of Low Pressure Area over Madhya Pradesh by 8th August and gradual shifting of monsoon trough to the foothills of the Himalayas by 10th August.

Flood situation improving in Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, situation in Madhya Pradesh's flood-ravaged Gwalior and Chambal divisions is slowly improving. In these two divisions, the flood situation had turned grim earlier this week, where more than 1,250 villages were affected by the deluge following heavy rains. Gwalior, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Datia, Ashok Nagar, Guna, Bhind and Morena districts were affected as the region was being pounded by rains since Sunday. From Thursday, however, the intensity of rainfall in the two divisions started going down.





