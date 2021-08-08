Heavy rainfall predicted in these states during next 5 days. IMD issues alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted widespread to heavy rainfall over northeast and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during next 5 days. The department said that under the influence of likely prevailing of stronger southwesterly and southerly winds from Bay of Bengal in the lower levels over these areas, intensity of rainfall was very likely to increase over these areas. "...and it is likely to be isolated heavy to very heavy falls in the region on 11th and 12th August, 2021," the IMD said.