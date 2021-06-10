The Met department has said that various parts of the country will witness 'heavy' to 'very heavy' rainfall till 15 June with the advancement of Southwest Monsoon and formation of low pressure are in the Bay of Bengal. In the Northern parts of the country isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on 12 June.

The Indian meteorological department (IMD )has said that the Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into remaining parts of Arabian Sea and Maharashtra, some more parts of Gujarat, remaining parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh, entire Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar during next 2-3 days.

Rainfall in Karnataka and Kerala

It has also predicted the chances of isolated heavy rainfall over coastal Karnataka and Kerala along with Konkan region during 12 to 15 June. Heavy rains are likely to lash the coastal districts of Karnataka for one week starting from today, the Indian meteorological department (IMD) said. A yellow alert has been sounded for Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Thursday and Friday.

"Today coastal Karnataka experienced widespread rainfall. A low-pressure system is very likely to form on NW Bay of Bengal in June; rainfall very likely to increase from June 10 with coastal Karnataka to witness widespread rains from June 10-14," said IMD Bengaluru Director, CS Patil.

Rainfall in West Bengal

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal on June 11, causing rainfall and lightning at several places in West Bengal.

The south-west monsoon, which has already entered sub-Himalayan districts in north Bengal, is likely to advance into the entire state during the next two-three days, owing to the low pressure system, it said.

Odisha districts on alert as IMD warns of extremely heavy rainfall

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena on Thursday directed all the District collectors and Municipal Commissioners to make all necessary arrangement after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of five days of heavy rains in the state.

In a letter to all the District collectors and Municipal Commissioners, Pradeep Jena said: "As predicted by IMD, under the influence of low pressure is likely to be formed over North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around June 11, 2021, widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall very likely to occur over a large number of districts of Odisha during 10th to 14th June 2021."

Red alert in Maharashtra's Raigad district

A red alert has been sounded in Raigad district of Maharashtra, warning of heavy to extremely rainfall till Friday, prompting the district administration to shift over 1,000 people from 20 villages to safer places. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Saturday confirmed the arrival of the south-west monsoon in Maharashtra at Harnai in the coastal Ratnagiri district.









