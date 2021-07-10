IMD weather alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday put out fresh weather updates for many states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal and Uttarakhand. It has predicted widespread to heavy rainfall rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

According to the latest updates, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely over Northwest India during next 5 days. "And isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand during 10th-13th July; over Punjab during 10th-13th July; over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh during 11th-13th July; over East Rajasthan during 10th-12th July. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 11th & 12th and over Uttarakhand during 10th-12th July," the IMD said.

In a series of tweets, the IMD said lower level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal had further extended northwestwards, reaching upto Delhi, Haryana and East Rajasthan as on 10 July.

Hence, the department said, the conditions continue to remain favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over Delhi, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan during next 24 hours.

Conditions are also becoming favourable for further advance of southwest Monsoon over remaining parts of the country during the subsequent 48 hours, it said.

The department further said that a low pressure area was likely to form over west-central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts by tomorrow (11th July) and an east west shear zone runs in middle levels across Central India.

Under their influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely over Central India (MP, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha) during next 5 days and isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 10th and 11th July.

Due to further strengthening of southwesterly winds from Arabian Sea and likely formation of a Low Pressure Area over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal on 11th July, enhanced rainfall activity with fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely along the west coast during next 5 days.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are predicted over Gujarat region on 11th; Konkan, Goa during 11th-14th; over Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 12th-14th; coastal and south interior Karnataka during 11th-12th and over Kerala on 10th July, 2021.

Monsoon has once again become active in Madhya Pradesh. Speaking to PTI, senior meteorologist P K Saha said the state was expected to receive good rainfall between July 11 and 16.

He said monsoon was slowly becoming active in Madhya Pradesh after a break.

"The south-westerly winds are growing strong in the Arabian Sea, which is bringing forth moisture to the state. Besides that, a low pressure area is likely to form over north-west Bay of Bengal on Sunday which is going to further bring moisture in MP," he added.

Saha informed that Kumbhraj town in Guna received the highest 72 mm rainfall, while Sarai area in Singrauli recorded the highest 66.4 mm showers in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday.

Bhopal's Kolar area received 4.8 mm rainfall, while Indore's Dipalpur and Mhow areas recorded 10.5 and 6 mm rainfall, respectively, during the same period.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.