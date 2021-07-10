According to the latest updates, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely over Northwest India during next 5 days. "And isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand during 10th-13th July; over Punjab during 10th-13th July; over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh during 11th-13th July; over East Rajasthan during 10th-12th July. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 11th & 12th and over Uttarakhand during 10th-12th July," the IMD said.

