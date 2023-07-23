Heavy rainfall likely to return to North India from Tuesday: IMD

Heavy rainfall likely to return to North India from Tuesday: IMD1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 10:55 PM IST
The northwest India has recorded 40% more precipitation from 1 June to 23 July at 318.8 mm. However, only east Uttar Pradesh is in IMD’s rainfall deficient category as it has received 29% below-normal rainfall during the same period.
New Delhi: Heavy downpour that caused floods in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana and landslides in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand disrupting livelihoods is predicted to make a comeback from Tuesday.
