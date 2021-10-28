India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very rainfall warning for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka from October 28 to November 1.

According to IMD, this is because a low-pressure area lying over the South-West Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka Coast and the associated cyclonic circulation (extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level) is likely to move westwards during the next 48 hours.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated/few places very likely over Tamil Nadu and isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe during October 28-November 1, 2021. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during October 28-October 31 with isolated very heavy falls on October 29," said IMD in a series of tweets today.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on October 31 and over Rayalaseema during October 29-October 30, the weatherman further added.

“Thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during October 28-November 1 and over Rayalaseema during October 29-November 1, 2021," IMD added.

However, mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Northwest, West, Central and many parts of East and North-East India for the next five days.

