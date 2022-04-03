Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Indian metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that very heavy rainfall will continue in the north-eastern states of India, namely Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Meghalaya region for the next two days and the situation will decrease thereafter.

The weather department also informed that a low pressure area is likely to be formed over Bay of Bengal on Thursday 7 April.

Rainfall predictions

IMD in their official statement said that widespread rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 3 days.

The weather department predicted that heavy rainfall over Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and extremely heavy rainfall over Meghalaya on 3 and 4 April.

Heavy rainfall is also very likely to occur over Nagaland-Manipur on 3 April.

Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Meghalaya will also receive heavy rainfall on 5 April.

The Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim will receive very heavy rainfall on 3 and 4 April.

Thunderstorm/lightning has also been predicted over Assam-Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today.

For the southern states

IMD said that under the influence of trough over south Peninsular India, light rainfall is very likely to occur over Kerala-Mahe, Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days.

The North Interior Karnataka will receive rainfall from 5-7 April. Coastal and South Interior Karnataka will also receive thunderstorm and lightning on 3, 5 and 6 April.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh will also face light rainfall from 3-5 April.

Thunderstorm/lightning activity have also been predicted over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal on 3 April. The region will also receive very heavy rainfall on 3 April.

Similar conditions will prevail over Kerala and Mahe during next 5 days.

Low Pressure Area over Bay of Bengal

IMD warned that a low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal around 7 April. The low pressure area will be the result of an upper air cyclonic circulation that is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and neighbouring areas on 6 April.

Andaman and Nicobar will therefore receive heavy rainfall on 5 and 6 April.

IMD also mentioned that squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph will occur over Southeast Bay of Bengal and south Andaman Sea on 5 and 6 April.

The wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on 7 April.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into this area.

Heatwave predictions

IMD said that heat wave spell is likely to continue over south Haryana-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days and over Gujarat, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh during next 3 days.

IMD informed that heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in some parts of Rajasthan, south Haryana-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh from 3-7 April.

Similar conditions will prevail over Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Gujarat from 3-5 April.

Heat wave conditions will prevail over Himachal Pradesh (3-4 April), Jammu (3 April).

West Rajasthan is also likely to face severe heat wave conditions 3-4 April.

