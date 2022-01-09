The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall and snowfall in some states till 13 January. The weather forecasting agency has also predicted cold wave and dense fog in states of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh till 14 January.

In its latest weather updates, the forecastinng agency said ligght to moderate rainfall and snowfall is very likely over Western Himalayan region till Monday. Heavy rainfall and snowfall are very likely over Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

In north India, rainfall is likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Further, rainfall is very likely over east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh till 12th January.

In eastern part, rain is likely to hit states of Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha during 11th-13th and Jharkhand during 10th-13th January.

Arunachal Pradesh is expected to witness rain during 11th-13th, while fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 12th & 13th January.

Heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha on 12th & 13th January.

"Isolated thunderstorms with lightning/Hail very likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha & Chhattisgarh on 09th & 10th; Marathawada on 10th; Jharkhand on 10th & 11th; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 12th; over Bihar & Gangetic West Bengal on 11th and over Odisha on 11th & 12th January, 2022," the IMD said.

According to the updates, cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Rajasthan during 11th-14th and over Punjab, Haryana on 13th and 14th January. Also, dense fog is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh during next 4 days; Rajasthan during next 2 days and over East Uttar Pradesh on 13th and 14th January.

