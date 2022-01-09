According to the updates, cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Rajasthan during 11th-14th and over Punjab, Haryana on 13th and 14th January. Also, dense fog is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh during next 4 days; Rajasthan during next 2 days and over East Uttar Pradesh on 13th and 14th January.

