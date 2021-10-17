Heavy rainfall to continue over 22 states, UTs till Oct 21. Full IMD forecast

Strong easterly winds from Bay of Bengal will lead to heavy spell of rainfall activity over east India till October 20. Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Odisha on October 17 and 18; over Gangetic West Bengal during October 17 to 20; over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during October 18 to 20; over Jharkhand on October 18 to 19; and Bihar on October 19. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Gangetic West Bengal on October 17 and 18; and over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 19 and 20.