Heavy rainfall triggers multiple landslides in Darjeeling, 6-year-old among two dead — Details

Incessant downpour has triggered multiple landslides in the hilly region of West Bengal's Darjeeling, killing at least two in the district, reports said on Thursday.

The landslides, which happened on Wednesday, were triggered by heavy rainfall along with gusty winds across several districts in North Bengal.

As per a report by The Telegraph, quoting sources from the IMD, the rainfall was recorded at 72mm in Darjeeling, 64mm in Siliguri and 63mm in Malda in the 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Two dead in Darjeeling landslide At least two people in separate incidents lost their lives in the Darjeeling landslides.

A six-year-old girl was buried alive when a huge rock fell on her due to a landslide in Darjeeling's Lower Gok area on Wednesday, a report by The Millennium Post said. As per The Telegraph, the girl was identified as Samanta Subba.

Pranit Jogo, a 32-year-old excavator driver was also killed in a landslide when debris fell on him in Charchare Bari Jamuney.

The incident happened under the jurisdiction of the Pulbazar police station in Darjeeling district.

Infrastructure damaged As per The Telegraph report, a house sustained damage at the Takdah in Rongli Rongliot block when a tree fell on it due to heavy rain and strong winds, which have been prevailing from Tuesday.

According to a report by The Times of India, two tourism department quarters were affected due to the landslides on Monday, causing damage to 10 houses.

Ten families had been displaced due to the landslide on Monday and had been accommodated in a nearby hotel.

“We are searching for rented accommodations for them,” councillor of Ward No. 17 Nitesh Gurung was quoted as saying by TOI.

Traffic halted, roads blocked Minor landslides across Darjeeling caused roadblocks in some areas.

“Minor landslides occurred in wards 5, 12, 13, 14 and 23. The Tenzing Norgay Road in Darjeeling was blocked for a couple of hours in the morning because of landslides. The quick response team from the civil defence department cleared the debris in the afternoon,” The Telegraph reported quoting a source.