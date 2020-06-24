Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Heavy rainfall warning for Bihar by IMD, state govt advises precaution
A boy reacts during monsoon rain.

Heavy rainfall warning for Bihar by IMD, state govt advises precaution

1 min read . 06:46 PM IST ANI

  • IMD predicts that heavy rainfall likely to hit districts in Bihar from June 24 to 29.
  • State government urged district authories to take "suitable precautionary measures" to prevent inundation of low lying areas.

Several districts in Bihar are likely to receive heavy rainfall between June 24 to June 29, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. The Nitish Kumar-led government in the state has asked the district authorities to take "suitable precautionary measures" as the rain may result in the "inundation of low lying areas."

Several districts in Bihar are likely to receive heavy rainfall between June 24 to June 29, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. The Nitish Kumar-led government in the state has asked the district authorities to take "suitable precautionary measures" as the rain may result in the "inundation of low lying areas."

According to IMD, a situation conducive for enhancing rainfall activities is likely to prevail over the foothills of the Himalayas along with Bihar-Nepal border and adjoining areas.

According to IMD, a situation conducive for enhancing rainfall activities is likely to prevail over the foothills of the Himalayas along with Bihar-Nepal border and adjoining areas.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

From June 24 to 26, heavy rainfall is expected over Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar, Purnia, Sitamarhi, Darbanga.

Other districts such as Darbanga, Saharsa, Madhapura, Purnia, Katihar, Samastipur, Gopalgunj, Siwan and Muzzafarpur are likely to be battered by heavy downpour from between June 27 to June 29.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated