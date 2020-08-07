Heavy rains across Karnataka, fuels fears of more landslides, flooding

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Friday said that heavy rainfall and strong surface winds are expected across several regions of Karnataka in the next 24 hours.

The forecast has fueled fears of more landslides, flooding, loss of life and property in the calamity-prone state that is yet to recover from the devastation left behind by heavy rains in the last two years.

In a statement, KSNDMC said that it forecasts "scattered to widespread light to moderate rains with many places heavy to very heavy rains and isolated places extremely heavy rains associated with strong surface winds very likely over the state".

The forecast has added to the gloom of Karnataka which is one of the worst covid-19 affected regions in the country that has added to its deepening economic distress and acute fund crunch.

Landslides have been reported in some parts of the coffee growing region of Kodagu and in neighbouring Kerala.

Several parts of the North-East of India, Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka have recieved heavy rainfall and flooding that had claimed human and animal lives as well as destruction of property.

A massive landslide has been reported near the sacred Talacauvery region in Kodagu in which at least five people are missing.

Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa, who is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital after testing covid-19 positive, instructed officials to proceed with emergency measures without waiting for his approval.

Districts like Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada in the coastal belt, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru in the Malnad belt are expected to recieve heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Belagavi in the northern parts and most districts in the southern parts are also expected to recieve heavy rains, according to the KSNDMC.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via