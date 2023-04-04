Heavy rains affect flight services at Bengaluru Airport, 8 flights diverted

Heavy rains affect flight services at Bengaluru Airport, 8 flights diverted1 min read . 07:35 PM IST
After a heavy downpour and bad weather in Devanahalli area of Bengaluru on 4 April, flight services were hit at the Kempegowda International Airport.
According to the official figure, eight domestic flights were diverted to Chennai while six departures were delayed.
"Strong crosswinds and heavy rains with thunder and lightning impacted flight operations from 4.05 PM to 4.51 PM. Eight arriving domestic flights were diverted to Chennai and six departure flights were delayed," an airport official said.
However, the official added that the normal operations have resumed. "Flights diverted to Chennai are being refueled and will return to Bengaluru shortly," she said.
According to the Met department, the KIA in Devanahalli received 45.2 mm rainfall on Tuesday evening. Apart from Devanahalli, there was no rainfall in the central region of the city.
Private airliners Indigo too took to Twitter and wrote, “#6ETravelAdvisory : All Flight operations to/from #Bengaluru are impacted due to bad weather. We request you to keep a tab on your flight status before leaving for the airport https://bit.ly/2EjJGGT. For any assistance, feel free to DM us.
With PTI inputs.
