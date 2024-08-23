Heavy rains cause severe traffic jams in Delhi: Check routes to avoid

Delhi rains: Heavy traffic jam was witnessed in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan and the South Moti Bagh area following the heavy downpour on Friday, August 23.

Livemint
Updated23 Aug 2024, 03:59 PM IST
Delhi rains: Traffic jam on a road after heavy downpour, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.
Delhi rains: Traffic jam on a road after heavy downpour, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (PTI)

Heavy rains in Delhi on Friday led to severe traffic congestion and waterlogging in many parts of the national capital. Heavy traffic jam was witnessed in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan and the South Moti Bagh area following the downpour.

The Delhi Traffic Police also issued an alert saying, “Traffic is affected on GTK Road due to waterlogging near GTK Depot. Traffic is being diverted towards the Wazirabad side. Commuters can take Road No. 51 to reach the NPL side.”

Also Read | Delhi rains: Several vehicles damaged as wall of govt school collapses | Video

Traffic was also affected on MB road in the carriageway from Khanpur towards Saket Metro Station due to ongoing construction work of the DMRC near the SDM office. "Kindly plan your journey accordingly," the Delhi Traffic Police said.

"Due to water logging at Anand Parvat, traffic is affected on New Rohtak Road on both carriageways from Zakhira to Kamal T-Point," read a traffic advisory from Delhi Police.

Also Read | Delhi rain fury may continue; cloudbursts in Himachal; harrowing scenes unfold

The Traffic Police's post added, “Traffic coming from Liberty Cinema destined to Punjabi Bagh has been diverted for some time from Kamal T Point towards Vir Banda Bairagi Marg and they would reach Punjabi Bagh through Swami Narayan Marg, Inderlok and then through Ashik Vihar.”

Meanwhile, "rraffic coming from Liberty Cinema destined to Punjabi Bagh has been diverted for some time from Kamal T Point towards Vir Banda Bairagi Marg and they would reach Punjabi Bagh through Swami Narayan Marg, Inderlok and then through Ashik Vihar," the post added.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: 10 flights diverted within 30 minutes from IGI airport

A commuter on his way to work told news agency ANI that people got off the buses due to traffic congestion and waded across the street instead. A person named Moolchand said that he was stuck in traffic from 10.30 am and due to traffic, he walked for 2 km.

"I have been stuck in this jam since 10.30 AM. I walked 2 km and still, the situation around me is very chaotic as no traffic movement is possible due to waterlogged roads," he said.

In a post shared by the India Meteorological Department on Friday, it said, "Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Delhi, NCR ( Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) during next 2 hours.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Aug 2024, 03:59 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaHeavy rains cause severe traffic jams in Delhi: Check routes to avoid

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,532.00-267.00
      Chennai
      73,890.00450.00
      Delhi
      72,888.00-481.00
      Kolkata
      73,675.0020.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue