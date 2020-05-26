Heavy rains and winds in Bengaluru on Tuesday claimed the lives of two women, according to the civic authorities.

Two women--a 21-year old and a 42-year old--died in two separate rain related incidents in the city.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city's civic body) the 21-year girl woman named Shilpa was killed when some bricks from the neighbouring building fell on the roof of her home in Rajarajeshwari Nagar limits on Tuesday night. Heavy rains and winds had led to some erosion of newly laid bricks.

"Some bricks from an adjoining under construction building fell on the roof of the sheet roof of the house. One brick fell right on her head," according to the BBMP control room

The control room said that in another incident in Begur locality , a tree fell on a 42-year old woman,killing her instantly.

Heavy rains and gusty winds lashed Bengaluru on Tueesday evening that brought down many trees across the city.

The city has lost several of its residents to rai related incidents over the years which include wall collapses, tree falls and accidents caused due to bad condition of roads that are dug up in several places with no safety measures.

Bengaluru is expected to receive rains through this week, according to forecasts by the meteorological centre.

The state disaster management centre said that heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka is likely to continue for another 24 hours.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated