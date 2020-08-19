Many parts of the country received heavy rainfall on Wednesday especially the national capital and its adjoining regions where normal life was disrupted due to severe waterlogging. The India Meteorological Department has forecast intense rainfall over central parts of the country during the next five days.

Delhi recorded moderate rains till 5:30 pm and more rainfall is likely in the next 24 hours, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department, said.

The downpour wreaked havoc in Delhi and its satellite cities of Gurgaon and Noida, leading to inundation of rain water on roads and underpasses as well as traffic build-up in many areas.

In its weather forecast issued Wednesday evening, the Met department said there will be "intense rainfall spell over central parts of the country during the next five days".

It said heavy to very heavy rainfall can be expected in the coming few days in parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, east and west Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The Met department in a press release also warned people in these states and union territories to be prepared for damage to kutcha roads and vulnerable structures, mudslides, damage to crops due to inundation, reduced visibility due to heavy rainfall, flooding of roads and water-logging in low lying areas and traffic disruption.

Heavy rain also lashed many parts of Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh on Wednesday, leading to a dip in maximum temperatures. Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Sonipat in Haryana were among the places that received heavy rainfall.

Light to moderate rain coupled with thundershowers occurred at many places in Uttar Pradesh, the meteorological department said, adding that thunderstorms were reported at isolated places in the state.

It said heavy rain is very likely at isolated places on August 20 and that rain accompanied by lightning is also very likely in the state on August 21.

Heavy overnight rains blocked a number of roads in Uttarakhand, including the ones leading to the Himalayan temples of Kedarnath and Badrinath, the state's Disaster Management office in Dehradun said.

The Met department has said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Konkan and central Maharashtra over the next four to five days.

Mumbai and neighbouring Thane are likely to witness maximum rainfall intensity on Friday and Saturday, when the Ganesh festival commences, IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said.

Widespread rain along with heavy to very heavy downpour is likely over the districts of South Bengal from Wednesday due to a formation of two back to back low pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal, the Met department in Kolkata said.

Owing to the two low pressure systems, widespread rain is very likely over the districts of South Bengal from August 19 to 25, it said in its forecast.

A low pressure area formed in the morning of Wednesday over north Bay of Bengal and is likely to move westwards gradually and concentrate into a depression by Thursday afternoon, the Met said.

A second low pressure area is likely to develop over northwest Bay of Bengal around August 23, it said.

The Met department warned of possible rise in water levels in different rivers of South Bengal owing to heavy rain in catchment areas. It may also cause waterlogging in city and suburban areas, including Kolkata, it said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea on August 19 and 20.

After a brief lull, many parts of Odisha were battered by fresh downpour on Wednesday due to the formation of the new low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, submerging low-lying places, officials said.

Incessant rainfall was recorded in Malkangiri district, where a flood-like situation had shown signs of improvement on Tuesday.

Due to the fresh spell of rains, water overtopped roads in some areas of Kalimela and Mathili blocks of the district, the officials said.

Two persons, including a 16-year-old-girl, were swept away and a man was killed when a house collapsed in rain and flood related incidents in different parts of Karnataka, officials said on Wednesday.

Rain and thunderstorms are very likely to occur at most places in coastal Karnataka and at a few places in interior Karnataka in the next 24 hours, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said in a statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

