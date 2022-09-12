In the wake of heavy rain triggered by a depression, normal life was thrown out of gear in south Bengal districts and parts of Odisha on Monday causing remarkable hardships to commuters on the first working day of the week. Additionally, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has notified that the depression lay over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining southeast Madhya Pradesh and it will continue to bring in its wake gusty wind with a speed of 35 to 45 kmph in the coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha till Tuesday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}