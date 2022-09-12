Amid heavy rainfall, children travelling to schools and people to their workplaces faced a tough time reaching their destinations as public transport was scarce
In the wake of heavy rain triggered by a depression, normal life was thrown out of gear in south Bengal districts and parts of Odisha on Monday causing remarkable hardships to commuters on the first working day of the week. Additionally, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has notified that the depression lay over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining southeast Madhya Pradesh and it will continue to bring in its wake gusty wind with a speed of 35 to 45 kmph in the coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha till Tuesday.
According to reports, rainy and overcast morning greeted people of Kolkata, south Bengal districts and parts of Odisha, while light to moderate rain with spells of showers affected normal life in Kolkata and other places in south Bengal. Additionally, children travelling to schools and people to their workplaces faced a tough time reaching their destinations as public transport was scarce, new agency PTI report said.
The Met office said that Digha received the highest rainfall at 114 mm in West Bengal in 24 hours till 8.30 am, followed by Kanthi at 110 mm, while Kolkata witnessed 60 mm of precipitation, even as other places recorded considerable rainfall in Bengal are Haldia (75 mm), Canning (65 mm), Diamond Harbour (65 mm) and Kalaikunda (52 mm).
Meanwhile, the Met office said Jajpur in Odisha received a maximum of 90 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am, followed by 85 mm at Baliapal in Balasore, 79.2 mm at Potangi in Koraput, 78 mm at Erasama in Jagatsinghpur, 72 mm at Bhograin in Balasore and Derabis in Kendrapara, and 70.3 mm at Tangi in Cuttack district. Bhubaneswar recorded 42.8 mm of precipitation, while Cuttack city got 34.4 mm during the period, affecting normal life, it said.
The Met office said heavy rainfall will continue at isolated places in Balangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Nuapada, and Keonjhar till Tuesday. Bhubaneswar’s Regional Meteorological Centre Scientist U S Dash said the districts like Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur and some places in interior Odisha will continue to experience heavy rain.
