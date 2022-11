A forecast from the Tamil Nadu's Regional Meteorological Centre on Sunday warned of heavy rains at isolated places over Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur & Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places over Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur & Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu and

Puducherry area: Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2022

The forecast by the regional centre also stated heavy rains for isolated places over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Vellore district of Tamilnadu on Tuesday..

Earlier today, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had informed that the depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is now lying about 600 km east of Karaikal. The weather agency said that the air current will move slowly towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry during next 48 hours.

The weather department further stated that the minimum temperatures are very likely to fall gradually by 2-3゚C over Northwest India during next 4-5 days.