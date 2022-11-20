Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Heavy rains expected in these parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Read here

Heavy rains expected in these parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Read here

1 min read . 10:17 PM ISTLivemint
Regional Meteorological Center predicted heavy rainfall in Several districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Several districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry could experience heavy rains, according to a forecast issued by the Regional Meteorological Center on Sunday

A forecast from the Tamil Nadu's Regional Meteorological Centre on Sunday warned of heavy rains at isolated places over Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur & Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

A forecast from the Tamil Nadu's Regional Meteorological Centre on Sunday warned of heavy rains at isolated places over Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur & Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The forecast by the regional centre also stated heavy rains for isolated places over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Vellore district of Tamilnadu on Tuesday..

The forecast by the regional centre also stated heavy rains for isolated places over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Vellore district of Tamilnadu on Tuesday..

Earlier today, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had informed that the depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is now lying about 600 km east of Karaikal. The weather agency said that the air current will move slowly towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry during next 48 hours.

Earlier today, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had informed that the depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is now lying about 600 km east of Karaikal. The weather agency said that the air current will move slowly towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry during next 48 hours.

The weather department further stated that the minimum temperatures are very likely to fall gradually by 2-3ﾟC over Northwest India during next 4-5 days.

The weather department further stated that the minimum temperatures are very likely to fall gradually by 2-3ﾟC over Northwest India during next 4-5 days.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP