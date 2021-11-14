Kerala rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert in Kerala's central districts of Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur for the day even as heavy rains continue to hammer parts of Kerala since Saturday night.

Heavy rains led to water level in various dams in the state rising to the red alert mark, prompting the authorities to open one of the shutters of Cheruthoni dam of Idukki reservoir in the afternoon.

In its latest updates issued this afternoon, the IMD said that light to moderate rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely over south Kerala and Tamilnadu on Sunday (14th November) and isolated very heavy rainfall over Kerala on Monday 15th (November).

Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said that in view of heavy rains in southern parts of the state, it has been decided to raise the shutters of the dam by 40 centimetres at 2.00 PM to control the rising water level there.

The water level of the Idukki reservoir at 10.00 AM was at 2398.80 feet, close to the red alert mark of 2399.03 feet. The water level in various places along the Periyar was seen to be rising during the heavy rains in the morning.

The weather department on Saturday had predicted extremely heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram, while very heavy rainfall was forecast for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts.

The heavy rains inundated roads in several parts of southern Kerala, which also saw landslides in some parts.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government this morning announced that the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam reached 140 feet, indicating the likelihood of its shutters being also opened if the water continues to raise.

Following this, the Idukki district administration said that people living on both sides of the Periyar should be extra vigilant as the shutters of the dam could be opened in the next 24 hours if water level rises further and there was a possibility that excess water would overflow.

The district administration of Pathanamthitta, which was also hit by heavy rainfall, has advised extreme caution, especially by those living close to river banks or landslide prone areas.

It advised moving people in landslide and flood prone areas to relief camps. Visuals on news channels showed submerged roads in various parts of Pathanamthitta and Kollam districts, where an orange alert has been declared.

With inputs from PTI

