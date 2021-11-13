Kerala: Heavy rains caused water-logging, minor landslips and disruption of train service in some parts of Kerala on Saturday, prompting authorities to sound extreme caution in hilly areas, river sides and tourist centres. The weather office has issued a 'red alert' for Thiruvananthapuram district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued 'Orange' and 'Yellow' rainfall alerts for southern districts for 13 and 14 November.

The department predicted extremely heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram and issued 'orange alert', warning very heavy rainfall, for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts.

In its latest update, IMD's Thiruvananthapuram Centre said that heavy (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12 -20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall with isolated extremely heavy (>20cm in 24 hrs) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on Saturday.

For Sunday, it said heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places. “Heavy (7 – 11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on 16th and over Lakshadweep area on 13th November 2021," it added.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said that emergency relief camps would be opened in landslide/landslip and flood prone areas. As the westerly winds gaining strength in the southern state, the heavy rain situation is continuing in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, he said.

"As there is a possibility of widespread rainfall in the coming hours, directions have been given to show extreme vigil in high ranges, riversides and tourist centres," Vijayan said.

A new low pressure area is likely to be formed in the Andaman Sea in the Bay of Bengal in the next 12 hours, and it was expected to reach the middle east side of the Bay of Bengal by November 15 and be strengthened as extreme low pressure.

The chief minister said there was a possibility of more rainfall than normal in Kerala in the next two weeks, from November 12-25.

Thiruvananthapuram has been witnessing continuous heavy downpour since Friday night, resulting in widespread destruction. Incessant rains caused landslides in Neyyatinkara–Parassala rail route and in Eraniel - Kulithurai section and waterlogging in Nagercoil Junction- Kanniyakumari section, a southern railway statement said.

Considering the safety, some train services in the routes were fully or partially cancelled. A portion of a bridge, located on the national highway in the nearby suburb Neyyattinkara, was washed away in rains.

Rainwater entered shops in the coastal hamlet of Vizhinjam as a canal there overflew. The high ranges of the district especially Vithura, Ponmudi, Nedumangadu, Palode and so on are witnessing incessant rains.

The IMD on Friday predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Kerala during next 3 days.

With agency inputs

