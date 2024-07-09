School holiday today: IMD issues red alert for heavy rains in Maharashtra, schools shut in Mumbai, Pune

School holiday today: Schools in Pune, Mumbai will remain closed on Tuesday as the Indian Meteorological Centre issued a red alert due to heavy rain in parts of Maharashtra.

A BMC PR Department release said, “BMC has declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai tomorrow, July 9. The decision has been taken in view of the heavy rain warning issued by IMD.”

Similarly, Pune District Collector Dr Suhas Diwase notified that all schools up to class 12 will remain closed on Tuesday to avoid any untoward incidents and emergencies affecting schools. However, principals, teachers, and non-teaching staff are required to report to school during office hours to assist with disaster management efforts as directed by the local administration.

Schools closed in Raigad and Navi Mumbai Schools will also remain shut in Raigad and Navi Mumbai regions in view of the heavy rain warning in Mumbai on Tuesday.

"Due to a heavy rain warning (red alert) in Raigad district, keeping in mind the safety of the students, all the schools and colleges in Raigad have been declared holiday on Tuesday, July 9th," said the Raigad collector office.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Education (NMMC) Department has declared a holiday in all government and private schools in its jurisdiction

Heavy rains in Mumbai The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for Monday. The RMC has also issued a red alert for Pune and Satara.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai till July 12.

IMD has predicted heavy to moderate rainfall in Palghar, Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Sholapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal up to July 12.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for July 9, Tuesday.