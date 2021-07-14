Mumbai and neighbouring Thane are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In view of this, an orange alert has been issued for the districts.

Further, a red alert has been sounded for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara districts, which are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas.

The rest of the state is expected to receive heavy rains at isolated places and also light to moderate showers, said the IMD. The intensity of rains is expected to reduce from Thursday.

Earlier, the weather department had issued an orange alert for Palghar and Sindhudurg until 15 July.

Extremely heavy rainfall indicates more than 204.4 mm precipitation in 24 hours.

Mumbai city on Tuesday received 51.5 mm rainfall, while suburban areas recorded 54.6 mm rainfall, an IMD report said.

Coastal Raigad and Ratnagiri districts received 135.5 mm and 137.7 mm rainfall, respectively, between Monday and Tuesday. Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada received moderate showers, while most of the Vidarbha districts recorded rainfall in a single-digit between Monday and Tuesday, the report said.

