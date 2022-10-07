Heavy rains in many states over the weekend; IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai2 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 04:43 PM IST
Heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan
Heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan
Listen to this article
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday notified heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan during the next 4-5 days. Meanwhile, southern states including Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema could also experience heavy downpour for the next couple of days.