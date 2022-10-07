India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday notified heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan during the next 4-5 days. Meanwhile, southern states including Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema could also experience heavy downpour for the next couple of days.

A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai and the surrounding districts of Thane, Palghar and the Konkan region for the next two days.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rains and gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) very likely at isolated places for Friday and Saturday, the official said.

The city went under cloud cover and witnessed incessant rainfall from afternoon, with parts of the city witnessing heavy rains and thunderstorms, civic officials said. The island city, eastern and western suburbs received average 1.05mm, 9.12 mm and 1.28 mm rainfall respectively between 11 am to 2 pm, a civic official said.

Eastern suburbs like Vikhroli received up to 35 mm rainfall in the four hour period, he said, adding that there was no report of major water-logging anywhere in the city.

Check full forecast here:

Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated/scattered heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from 7 to 11 October; Haryana on 8 & 9; East Rajasthan during 7 to 9 and West Madhya Pradesh from 7 to 10; East Madhya Pradesh on 7 & 11 October.

Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh from 07th-09th; East Uttar Pradesh on 07th October.

Scattered/Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Gujarat Region 07th-10th; Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 07th-09th; Marathwada on 7th & 9th; Konkan & Goa and Telangana on 07th; Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 07th-11th; North Interior Karnataka during 07th, 09th & 10th; South Interior Karnataka during 9th-11th; Kerala on 9th & 10th October.

Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 07th; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 8th & 9th; Odisha on 9th & 10th; Bihar on 11th October

Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during 7th-11th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 10th & 11th October