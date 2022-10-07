Heavy rains in many states over the weekend; IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai

Heavy rains in many states over the weekend; IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai2 min read . 04:43 PM IST
Heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday notified heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan during the next 4-5 days. Meanwhile, southern states including Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema could also experience heavy downpour for the next couple of days.
A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai and the surrounding districts of Thane, Palghar and the Konkan region for the next two days.
The IMD has forecast thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rains and gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) very likely at isolated places for Friday and Saturday, the official said.
The city went under cloud cover and witnessed incessant rainfall from afternoon, with parts of the city witnessing heavy rains and thunderstorms, civic officials said. The island city, eastern and western suburbs received average 1.05mm, 9.12 mm and 1.28 mm rainfall respectively between 11 am to 2 pm, a civic official said.
Eastern suburbs like Vikhroli received up to 35 mm rainfall in the four hour period, he said, adding that there was no report of major water-logging anywhere in the city.
