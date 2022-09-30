Heavy rains in October will risk India's rice, wheat crops

Agriculture supports half of India's population and accounts for nearly 15% of the country's nearly $3 trillion economy. Monsoon rains are critical for India's farm-dependent economy because nearly half of the country's farmland is irrigated. But, this year excessive monsoon rainfalls in October may prove costly to the farmers as it may pose risks for summer-sown crops such as rice and the plantation of wheat.

