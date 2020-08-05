Heavy rains in Odisha, to persist till Sunday

BHUBANESWAR : Heavy rains trigerred by a low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal battered many parts of Odisha and the weather office on Wednesday forecast that rainfall in the state will persist till Sunday. The low pressure area, which has turned well marked, now lies over northwest Bay of Bengal adjoining north Odisha and West Bengal coast. It is causing rainfall in most places in north and south coastal Odisha and in the south interior region, the metereological center here said. The rainfall activity may continue for a few more days as a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over west central part adjoining north Bay of Bengal around August 9, it said. In view of this the Odisha government has asked all district administrations to closely monitor the situation. "The district administration should remain in readiness to meet any eventuality. Advice for fishermen should be strictly followed," Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena said in an advisory to the district collectors.

Bhubaneswar recorded 149.4 mm rainfall in 24 hours since Tuesday till 9 am on Wednesday. Several low-lying areas like Acharya Vihar, Jaidev Vihar, Rasulgarh, Bomikhal, Nayapalli and Laxmisagar experienced water logging.

Sonepur recorded the maximum rainfall in the state with precipitation there recorded at 170 mm during the period, while Talcher recorded 108 mm, Chandbali 92 mm, Sambalpur 91.3 mm, Boudh 75.2 mm, Paradip 71.8 mm and Cuttack 63.2 mm, the Met centre said. Rainfall of varied intensity or thundershower is likely to occur in most parts of Odisha till Sunday, which may cause water-logging in low-lying areas, the weathermen said. Issuing an orange warning for several districts till Thursday, it said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places in Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh and Angul during the period. The orange warning is issued to indicate weather conditions that have the capacity to impact the life of people significantly. The weatherman also warned that heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar and Balasore during the period. Some areas of Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts will receive heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday, while isolated places of Kalahandi, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal districts will witness the same on Saturday. On Sunday, heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Nawarangpur, Bolangir, Ganjam, Sonepur, Boudh, Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal. Under the influence of the low-pressure, surface wind speed reaching 40-50 km per hour is likely to prevail over north and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal for the next two days, the met office said. In view of the rough weather, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during the period, it added.

